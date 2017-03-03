[*This article contains spoilers for Kong: Skull Island*]

Kong: Skull Island doesn't open in cinemas until next week but now that the preview screenings have taken place, it's been confirmed that the film does in fact have an end-credits scene and it's a doozy! Knowing that the movie is part of a developing franchise that will eventually see Kong go up against fellow monster Godzilla, the biggest question fans have found themselves wondering is: "Does the lizard appear in the stinger?"

Well, yes it does but be warned, it's only a glorified tease. Here's how the post-credits sequence goes down...

After a lengthy sequence that sees John C Reilly's character Hank Marlow reunited with his family after 28 years stranded on Skull Island, the movie jumps to Tom Hiddleston's James Conrad talking over a black screen. "Why are you sitting in the darkness? Are you enjoying this?" he asks, an inside dig at the audience members who have sat through the entirety of the cast and crew just to see this footage.

Conrad then appears, alongside Brie Larson's Mason Weaver, as the pair get increasingly agitated about being held in what is revealed to be a Monarch interrogation room. Conrad rants and throws a pen at the two-way mirror (presumably to the people he suspects are behind it), while Weaver insists they won't tell anybody about what they saw during the expedition to Skull Island. Least of all Kong, the gigantic ape they've come to sympathise with.

Geologist Houston Brooks (Corey Hawkins) and biologist San Lin (Jing Tian) then enter the room, jokingly asking the aforementioned duo, "Island? What island?" Basically, this underground organisation is keen on keeping things hush-hush.

Brooks and Lin then reveal to Conrad and Weaver that Kong is not the only creature that Monarch has discovered during their years of research, as they begin to show slides of other findings. It depicts the nuclear explosion that awakened Godzilla (as seen in Gareth Edwards' 2014 film) as well as cave drawings of other iconic monsters Rodan, Mothra and the three-headed kaiju, King Ghidorah.

The scene ends when the screen suddenly goes black and Godzilla's screech is heard; could the creature go up against one of these formidable foes in upcoming sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters? It certainly seems possible.

Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Nick Offerman: American Ham) and also starring John Goodman, Toby Kebbell and Samuel L Jackson, Kong: Skull Island will be released in both the UK on 9 March and the US on 10 March.

