Kraft Heinz has decided to pull out of its proposed takeover bid of Unilever. The proposed £115bn deal would have been one of the biggest deals in corporate history had it gone through.

Unilever initially rejected the offer made by the US company on Friday (17 February), saying that the offer had "no merit, strategic or financial."

Instead of coming back to the table with an improved and more enticing offer, the two companies issued a surprise joint statement on Sunday (19 February) saying that no deal would go ahead.

