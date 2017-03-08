Kristen Stewart has unveiled her new haircut and it's a pretty drastic change; a bleach blonde buzzcut! The Twilight star debuted the 'do at the premiere of upcoming psychological thriller Personal Shopper at Carondelet House in Los Angeles on Tuesday 8 March.

Stewart, 26, teamed her new shaved head with a simple black strappy crop top, sheer corset and wide leg black trousers. Days before showing off the change, she was seen on the cover of V magazine with long locks.

In the interview, she cites designer Karl Lagerfeld as her source of confidence when it comes to experimenting with her look: "Karl has always, from the very beginning, made me feel like being myself was the right thing to do. And in [the fashion] world, that is a rarity. He's a compulsive and obsessive artist and it's contagious. And he's kind. He is who he is for a reason. I feel so lucky to be in his space so often."

Directed by Olivier Assayas, who previously directed Stewart in acclaimed drama Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper centres on a 20-something American woman working in Paris in the titular profession.

When she's not striving to satisfy celebrities' attire desires, she discovers she has an ability to communicate with spirits - more specifically, her twin brother who passed away recently.

But soon after she tries to reach out, she begins to receive ambiguous messages and finds herself wandering down a dark path.

Since premiering at the Cannes Film Festival last year - where it was up for the prestigious Palme D'Or, the movie has received mixed reviews. However, most critics have praised Stewart's performance in it regardless of its 'pitfalls'.

While Stewart is known for opting for more edgy styles of fashion at red carpet events, her latest look is likely to be for a future role. According to Variety, the film entitled Underwater, "focuses on an underwater scientific crew forced to go on a dangerous journey for survival following an earthquake". Jessica Henwick and Deadpool's TJ Miller are also set to star.

