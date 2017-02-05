Kristen Stewart made quite a debut on Saturday Night Live as the superstar host with her opening monologue mocking Donald Trump. The actress began by promoting Twilight which, she said, "has been on iTunes for eight years", and soon proceeded to slam the president for his tweets against her after she broke up with Robert Pattinson.

"I'm a little nervous to be hosting because I know that the president's probably watching, and I don't think he likes me that much," Stewart began, referring to Trump's comments about her after she and Pattinson broke up in 2013.

"Here's how I know. Four years ago, I was dating this guy named Rob — Robert — and we broke up and then we got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane," the 26-year-old continued.

According to the Personal Shopper star, Trump shared around 11 tweets about Stewart and her then boyfriend, in many of which the newly elected US president seems to be slamming the actress.

"Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again – just watch. He can do much better!" Trump tweeted in October 2012. He followed up with another tweet, "Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert."

Stewart reached a hilarious conclusion after reading a couple of these tweets. "Okay, so to be fair, I don't think Donald Trump hated me," she said. "I think he's in love with my boyfriend because he also tweeted this: 'Miss Universe 2012 Pageant will be airing live on @nbc & @Telemundo december 19th. Open invite stands for Robert Pattinson.'"

Before Stewart was joined by the other SNL castmates – Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant – the Café Society actress concluded her monologue on a sarcastic note. Once again, she called out Trump and said that if he didn't like her before he would probably not like her now, "because I'm hosting SNL and I'm, like, so gay, dude."

Unfortunately, Stewart made a slip of the tongue towards the end as she accidentally dropped the F-Bomb during live telecast from New York.

"We've got a good show and I totally care that I'm here because it's the coolest f*****g thing ever," she said and immediately realized the gaffe.

A visibly embarrassed Stewart apologised as she concluded, "I'm sorry and Alessia Cara is also here and I'll never come back. Stick around!"