Tottenham Hotspur starlet Kyle Walker-Peters has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new three-year deal until 2020.

The 20-year-old only put pen to paper on a new contract in February but Spurs have opted to reward him again after the versatile full-back was handed his Premier League debut in the 2-0 victory over Newcastle on 13 August.

The Edmonton-born defender joined the Tottenham academy in the summer of 2013 and has since impressed through the youth ranks of the club, having also represented England at Under 18, Under 19 and Under-20 levels.

Walker-Peters helped the national team win the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea in June, staring alongside teammate Josh Onomah during the 1-0 victory over Venezuela in the final.

"We are delighted to announce that Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract with the Club until 2020," Tottenham confirmed through an official statement.

"The full-back, 20, made his debut for us against Newcastle United on the opening day of the season in a 2-0 win, where he was also named Man-of-the-Match. Kyle has been capped by England at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 levels and played a key part in the national team's 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup triumph in June. He joined our Academy full-time in July, 2013, and was a regular in our Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League sides last season."

Walker-Peters started in the Premier League opener against Newcastle to cover the absence of Kieran Trippier after the club lost Kyle Walker to Manchester City in a deal worth around £50m.

The Under 20 World Cup winner impressed with a Man-of-the-Match performance and is expected to have more chances to prove himself through the season as he also can play in the left-back. Yet, Pochettino is still said to be keen on bolstering the right-back role further with a more experienced player.

L'Equipe reported earlier this week that Tottenham are in advanced negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain to make Serge Aurier their second signing of the summer – following the previous arrival of centre-back Davinson Sancehz from Ajax.

The reliable French publication claimed that a €25m (£23m) deal between the clubs is almost agreed but the transfer is pending an ongoing legal issue.

Aurier was given a suspended two-year prison sentence for attacking a police officer in 2016 and was barred from entering the UK last November when his visa application was revoked by the Home Office ahead of a Champions League tie with Arsenal.

The right-back has appealed against his assault conviction but is still uncertain whether he would be given permission to play in England.