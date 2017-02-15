Kyle Walker-Peters has become the latest Tottenham Hotspur player to pledge his future to the club. The 19-year-old full-back has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him at White Hart Lane until the summer of 2019.

Edmonton-born Walker-Peters, who joined boyhood idols Spurs in 2013 and is capable of playing on either flank, has yet to make his senior debut but did merit inclusion in Mauricio Pochettino's matchday squad for FA Cup victories against Aston Villa and Wycombe Wanderers. The England U20 international, a regular for Ugo Ehiogu's development side, remained an unused substitute in both ties.

"I was buzzing, over the moon," Walker-Peters told Tottenham's official website of his new deal. "I believe it shows that the club has faith in me and it's perfect timing because it's given me a lot more confidence when I'm going out there to train every day, believing that I'm going in the right direction."

Of his future ambitions, he said: "My long-term goal is definitely to play for Tottenham. I'm a Spurs fan, I was born at North Middlesex Hospital, I've grown up in Tottenham and I've supported the club all my life. I joined the club at 10 years old so it would be a massive honour to play and hopefully start a game one day, but that all starts from the training pitch so I need to keep improving and eventually prove to the gaffer that I'm worthy of a chance."

Tottenham have certainly not taken any risks with regards to their contract situation this season, with a plethora of first-team stars including Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen, Kyle Walker, Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane having all put pen to paper over recent months. Yesterday (14 February), Harry Winks signed an improved deal believed to be worth approximately £20,000-per-week ($24,833) and Walker-Peters is eager to use his fellow academy graduate's rise as a source of inspiration moving forward.

"I think every young player at the club should look at Harry Winks and think if he's done it, I can do it too," he added. "That's my motivation. I can't sit around, I have to focus on each week as it comes, then focus on pushing and pushing again. I saw Harry go through it, he kept working hard for months and years and he got his reward in the end so I just need to keep pushing to try to earn it too."