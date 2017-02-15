Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the post-January departure of Nathan Oduwa. The winger, a product of Spurs' increasingly prolific youth academy, has left White Hart Lane after a decade in order to complete a slightly left-field move to Olimpija Ljubljana before the close of the Slovenian transfer window.

Oduwa, who did not make a single senior appearance for Tottenham after signing professional terms back in 2012, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at Stozice Stadium and could presumably make his debut on 25 February. Luka Elsner's side, currently sitting second in the PrvaLiga Telekom Slovenije by virtue of an inferior goal difference following the winter break, travel to face leaders Maribor in a top-of-the-table clash. Both title contenders are currently level on 46 points.

Olimpija are run by former Portsmouth, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday owner Milan Mandaric and were previously believed to be considering appointing Harry Redknapp as their new manager before admitting publicly that they could not take too many risks with someone who had no prior experience of Slovenian football.

A former Luton Town loanee, Oduwa followed teammate Dominic Ball to Rangers in the summer of 2015. He initially impressed under Mark Warburton before eventually falling out of favour and seeing his year-long stint terminated prematurely.

The 20-year-old's spell in Scottish football will be best remembered for his debut, when a controversial bout of late showboating during the closing stages of an emphatic 5-1 Championship win at Alloa Athletic led to Wasps full-back Colin Hamilton accusing him of "taking the p***" and "trying to make a name for himself".

A short spell at Colchester United followed before Oduwa, along with Tottenham goalkeeper Luke McGee, joined Peterborough United in August 2016. He made nine substitute appearances across all competitions at London Road, but did not see his loan deal extended beyond the beginning of January and promptly returned to Premier League 2 action with his parent club.

A former England youth international who represented the Three Lions at U17, U18 and U20 level, Oduwa switched his international allegiance to Nigeria in 2015 and featured once for their U23 side in a 1-0 loss to South Korea during an Olympic warm-up tournament. However, he did not form part of the Dream Team VI squad that went on to become the first African team ever to claim a sweep of medals by beating Honduras in the bronze medal match at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Confirming his exit via their official website, Tottenham said they "wish Nathan all the best for the future".