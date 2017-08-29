France manager Didier Deschamps has given a major hint that Kylian Mbappe's move from AS Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain is imminent.

Mbappe has been one of Europe's most sought after players this summer following his exploits with Monaco as the French side won Ligue 1 and reached the Champions League semi-final in the 2016/17 season.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona were all linked with a move for the Frenchman who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season.

It appeared, though, that Real Madrid were the frontrunners for Mbappe with the La Liga champions reportedly agreeing a deal in principle for a fee in the range of €180m (£166m, $215.6m) in July.

However, according to recent reports, PSG have concluded a deal for Mbappe, although the player is yet to put pen to paper.

It is reported to be a season-long loan, with the Parisiens having the option of buying the 18-year-old for £166m ($215m) next summer in what looks like a deal to meet the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations after the club signed Neymar in a world-record £198m transfer.

Deschamps virtually confirmed that a move would be taking place as he stated that Mbappe will be staying in Ligue 1.

"He's [Mbappe] changing clubs but staying in Ligue 1," Deschamps told reporters ahead of the international break, as quoted on Goal. "The future will say if he's made a good decision."

The former Marseille manager had previously stated that players would not be allowed to undergo medicals while on international duty, but he seems to have made an exception for Mbappe pending an official deal.

"Players will remain here [during the international break]," he added. "[Can they] pass the medical examinations here? Yes, it's possible."

Mbappe was an unused substitute in Monaco's 6-1 win over Marseille on Sunday (27 August) and last featured for the club on the opening day of the season.