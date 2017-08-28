Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez has admitted that the Catalans may still sign two more players before the transfer window closes in Spain on Friday (1 September). Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and former Real Madrid ace Angel Di Maria are said to be the Catalans' two main targets but Fernandez refused to be drawn in the pursuit of specific targets.

The club has experienced a somewhat hectic transfer window after Ernesto Valverde took over Luis Enrique following a disappointing 2016-2017 season in which they saw arch-enemies Real Madrid winning La Liga and the Champions League crown.

Paulinho, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Deulofeu, Marlon Santos and Ousmane Dembele have arrived to the Nou Camp as a result with the Frenchman becoming their most expensive signing ever in a deal worth €105m (£97m, $125m) plus €40m in add-ons.

Yet, Mundo Deportivo reported on Monday morning that Barcelona are still working to bring Coutinho from Liverpool and Di Maria from PSG as they try to recover from the loss of Neymar.

Liverpool have rejected multiple bids to cash in on with the Brazilian ace but the Spanish publication suggested that the Catalans could test the resolve of the Merseysiders with a record bid worth €140m, plus €20m in add-ons.

Fernandez admitted that Barcelona are still working in signing one or two players but was coy when asked about the specific pursuit of the Liverpool ace.

"We are negotiating to sign certain players," Fernandez said during a press conference held on Monday to unveil Dembele as the club's fifth signing of the summer.

"We need things sorted quickly as there are not many days left of the transfer window. We hope things progress well and that we are able to present another player this month. We're working on a number of possibilities. We have to wait. We know the type of player we want and the profile we need to improve the team and we will push until the last possible moment. My intention is that one more player comes in and, if it's possible, even two."

Yet, the club's technical secretary rejected recent suggestions claiming that Barcelona could sign Coutinho now but keep him at Liverpool until next season.

"If Barcelona goes into the market, it is to sign a player now, not for the future," Fernandez confirmed.

Questioned whether the Catalans are also trying to sign former Real Madrid midfielder Di Maria, the chief added: "I will not discuss the negotiations with players and possible targets today, the club is working towards signing some players but I do not go into the details of valuations and individuals."