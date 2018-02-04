The reality TV star Kylie Jenner has confirmed that she gave birth to a girl, posting the news on Twitter. She said she had given birth on 1 February and even apologised for not keeping her fans in the loop during her pregnancy.

Sharing a video of the last nine months on social media, she described her pregnancy term as a "beautiful and empowering experience".

The video on YouTube, edited by Tyler Ross with music by Jacob Wilkinson-Smith outlines key moments, including scans, and she explained in her post why she wanted to keep a semblance of privacy.

She has been keeping out the public eye since rumours of her pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott first emerged. But she explained why she wanted to keep a low profile.

In a long post, she wrote: "There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it.

"I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst. Thank you for understanding," she added.

The video ends with words flashing across the screen that read: "To our daughter. February 1, 2018. 8lbs, 9oz. 4:43pm."

Travis, her boyfriend, posted on social media: "4 ever. New rager in town. !!! while Kylie's mother Kris wrote on social media: "God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!"

Her older sister Khloe Kardashian confirmed last month that she was six months pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson's child.