If Perez Hilton wasn't already blacklisted by the Kardashian/Jenner clan, then he sure is now. The celebrity blogger, who famously launched the #NoKardashiansForAWeek campaign back in 2015, has claimed that Kylie Jenner got pregnant to fill a void in her life.

The reality star, who has become a bona fide businesswoman thanks to her makeup line Kylie Cosmetics, is believed to be expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

In a new interview with Closer magazine, Hilton,39, took aim at 'jealous' Kim Kardashian before questioning her younger sibling's motives for having a child.

"I ran into Kim last month at a party and I think she's finding it really hard that Kylie's the bigger star now," the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant alleged.

Hilton said that he found the sibling rivalry "hilarious " because "Kylie has zero personality", crediting her cosmetic surgery for boosting her fame.

"People are just obsessed with her plastic surgery. She's messing with her face because she's empty on the inside," he claimed, before adding: "I reckon she's also having a baby now for the same reason."

Hilton's controversial comments come just weeks after he suggested Jenner should have opted for an abortion, stating that it was the wrong time for the 'new Kim Kardashian' to start a family.

In a video posted online, the outspoken blogger said that while he loved children "if I was Kris Jenner I'd tell her to get an abortion. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not going to last. They're not going to end up happily ever after. They're having a baby and they barely even know each other."

Meanwhile, Kris, who refuses to confirm or deny the pregnancy rumours, inadvertently fuelled the mounting speculation by sharing a family Christmas snap that didn't include her daughter.

An insider told People magazine: "They taped a Christmas special at Kris' house. Kylie was there, but didn't ice skate. She kept in the background, but seemed great. Khloé took it easy as well. It was a scheduled taping."