Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of her baby daughter on Instagram, and fans have taken to social media to mock the reality star's choice.

The 20-year-old cosmetics mogul welcomed her first child with Travis Scott on 1 February, and finally revealed the name a week later as Stormi Webster.

In her heartfelt announcement post, Jenner apologised to her 103 million followers for keeping them "in the dark through all the assumptions" and admitted she has never felt such "love and happiness like this".

Emotional statements aside, Twitter has erupted with hilarious one-liners and memes about Jenner's choice of baby name.

Mocking the names of other Kardashian kids too, one person tweeted: "STORMI with a chance of REIGN in NORTH WEST CHICAGO. I must be DREAMin'."

While another put: "kylie disappeared for 9 months bc that was the calm before the stormi."

As a third said: "i hope Stormi is just a nickname for Kylie's baby and the real name is Category Five Hurricane."

Others were in awe of the name, with Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan tweeting: "Just putting it out there I think the name Stormi is cute as f**k."

As someone else tweeted: "stormi is actually the cutest fricken name wow."

Despite only announcing the baby name 11 hours ago – at time of writing – Jenner's picture has become the most-liked picture on Instagram ever, with 12 million likes and counting.

Jenner's baby news hasn't been short of controversy, much like everything else in the Kardashian-Jenner world. Talkshow host Wendy Williams recently slammed Jenner's older half sister Kim Kardashian for stealing her thunder in the announcement video.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wendy Williams Show, she called the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star "selfish" for revealing Chicago West in the video, which was meant to be all about her sister's big moment.

"This is Kylie's moment to do Kylie's thing and then Kim just showed up with the baby. I think it's selfish," Williams was quoted as saying by Us Weekly.

Calling the video cute, Williams also said Jenner has got herself into "a mess" by becoming a mother at the age of 20.