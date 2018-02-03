Pop superstar Lady Gaga has been forced to cancel the final dates of the European leg of her Joanne World Tour after being struck down down with a health crisis.

The 31-year-old singer confirmed that she was unable to perform in a statement to fans on Twitter, saying that she was "devastated" that hundreds of thousands of her fans would no longer get the opportunity see her live.

She had been due to take to the stage in cities including Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris and Berlin in the coming weeks. Shows in London and Manchester are among those affected.

"I'm so devastated I don't know how to describe it. All I know is that if I don't do this I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music," she said.

"My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home. We're cancelling the last 10 shows of my Joanne World Tour. I love the show more than anything and I love you but this is beyond my control."

The Grammy award-winning star, real name Stefani Germanotta, suffers from fibromyalgia, a debilitating condition that causes chronic pain all over the body.

The Bad Romance singer first revealed her health battle in her 2017 documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, which premiered at Toronto Film Festival. She said that although she considered herself to be a "fighter", it has tested her willpower and changed her life.

"I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans."

Concert promoter Live Nation added in a separate statement that ticket holders can apply for a refund from 6 February.

Gaga's announcement comes months after she was hospitalized with the condition and subsequently forced to cancel her performance at the festival Rock In Rio in Brazil.