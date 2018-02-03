Katie Price has made it perfectly clear that she is not happy with her latest cosmetic surgery. Without naming the doctor who performed the surgery on her face, the TV personality said the surgeon "totally f****d my face up" in an Instagram post she shared with her 1.7 million fans.

"Love the girls here at @lastudio1 lashes hair relax getting me ready and pampered to now go and get my face re corrected after surgeon has totally fucked my face up," the 39-year-old said in the post that shows her getting her eyelashes done as well as her hair before posing with the beauticians of the salon.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many saying she should not have had cosmetic surgery done on her face, while some advised her to avoid any more such procedures on her face in future.

"Should have left it alone then... too late now you gone way too far this time your eyes are like slits and you were such a natural beauty! What a shame," a fan commented, while another added, "Please leave your face alone Katie you used to be gorgeous but not anymore my god stop it. You think you were about 50. Leave well alone."

"U don't need any more surgery Katie ur beautiful as ur are and so lucky to be such a gorgeous lady love what u have u look perfect," someone else said, as another fan added, "It's not the surgery that's the problem, but the doctor. Be wary of going back to him. Give him one chance maybe, but if it's not up to standard, find someone else."

Others were of the opinion that she should get it fixed, with fans wishing her good luck on getting one more surgery on her face. "I have the greatest of respect for you Katie. Good luck!" a fan said.

Price made the comments in the post shortly after she shared a throwback photo of herself on the photo-and-video-sharing application. In the black-and-white snap, she is seen with her mouth slightly open and looking straight into the camera. She captioned it saying, "Throwing it right back ."

Fans have called the snap, "stunning" and "gorgeous".

"Stunning ❤️ I know all girls have insecurities I'm guilty of many! Katie ur such a stunning natural beauty and ur still up there with the most beautiful women good on u! Inspiration to all women who thought they were nothing ❤️," a fan said. Another just said, "Gorgeous."