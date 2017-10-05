A man who was injured during the Las Vegas mass shooting was able to stand up and shake Donald Trump's hand when he visited him in hospital, as he wanted to "show my president the respect he deserves".

Thomas Gunderson was hit in the leg during the attack in Las Vegas which left at least 58 people dead and more than 500 others injured.

Gunderson said he was shot while attempting to flee the heavy gunfire raining down on those attending the Route 91 Harvest festival when he was hit.

On a video posted on his Facebook page, Gunderson recorded the moment President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump came to visit the injured victims of the shooting at a Las Vegas hospital.

The footage shows First Lady Trump entering his room and telling the injured victim "How are you? No, don't get up. Don't get up" as he struggles to his feet.

Gunderson then manages to get to his feet when President Trump enters and shakes his hand. Trump can be heard saying: "Hey, this guy looks tough to me."

In a caption alongside the video, Gunderson said: "I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand! There may be plenty of issues in this country but I will always respect my country, my president and my flag. Shot in the leg or not, I will stand to show my president the respect he deserves."

The post has since gone on to be shared nearly 300,000 times on the social network, and has been viewed more than 11 million times.

Before departing for Las Vegas in the wake of the worst mass shooting in recent US history, Trump praised the first responders at the scene and paid tribute to the victims.

He said: "In the depths of horror we will always find hope in the men and women who risk their lives for ours. The mass murder that took place in America on Sunday [1 October] night fills America's heart with grief. America is truly in a nation in mourning."

He added: "In the months ahead, we will all have to wrestle with the horror that unfolded this week, but we will struggle through it together.

Stephen Paddock killed at least 59 and injured more than 500 when he used multiple modified assault rifles to shoot at people attending the outdoor country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Police are still yet to find a motive for the massacre.