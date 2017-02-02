Donald Trump is facing a backlash from US citizens just weeks after his inauguration, with 40% of voters would like to see him impeached.

The number of people who want to see Trump impeached are up from 35% of voters a week ago, according to Public Policy Polling, while 48% of voters say they do not want to see the president impeached.

"Usually a newly elected President is at the peak of their popularity and enjoying their honeymoon period after taking office right now," said Dean Debnam, President of Public Policy Polling, which surveyed 725 registered voters between 30 and 31 January.

"But Donald Trump's making history once again with a sizeable share of voters already wanting to impeach him, and a majority of voters wishing they could have Barack Obama back."

It is believed the increase in the number of voters opposed to Trump is linked to his executive orders on immigration, including the indefinite ban on refugees from Syria, the visa ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries and the pledge to begin construction of a wall of the US southern border.

In addition, almost half of Americans feel that Trump has been moving too quickly in making decisions on the future of the country since he assumed office.

A Gallup poll shows 47% of people questioned feel Trump is moving too fast with his actions, while 10% feel he is not moving fast enough.

"The perception that Trump is moving too fast is likely based on reaction to the continuing stream of memoranda and executive orders he has issued in his first 10 days in office," Gallup said of the data, which was collected from 30 to 31 January.

"The most controversial of these have focused on immigration and refugees, to which Americans' initial response is significantly more negative than positive."

Around 38% of respondents approved of construction of a wall on the US southern border, while 42% approved of the temporary ban on entry to people from seven Muslim-majority countries and just 36% approved of the indefinite suspension of the Syrian refugee programme.

Trump's overall approval rating, based on questions asked between 29 and 31 January, is currently at 43%, with 52% of respondents disapproving of the president.