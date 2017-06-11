Riyad Mahrez has reiterated his desire to leave Leicester City this summer, but insists there are currently no offers on the table despite interest from a whole host of top class suitors, including the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona.

The former PFA Player of the Year declared his intention to seek pastures new last month with an honest social media post in which he stated his fierce ambition and wish to move onto a "new experience".

Mahrez, who scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists during Leicester's fairytale title run in 2015-16, said he agreed with Foxes chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha last year that he would remain at the King Power Stadium for one more season in order to help the Premier League champions successfully transition into the Champions League.

With Mahrez's wishes having been made crystal clear, there has been no shortage of speculation with regards to his possible next move in recent weeks.

Long-term admirer Arsene Wenger has already admitted his interest in the player. The Telegraph, meanwhile, report that Chelsea have placed the £50m-rated Algerian on their transfer wishlist alongside Alex Sandro as they seek to add additional cover for star playmaker Eden Hazard, who is expected to miss the start of next season after undergoing ankle surgery.

Tottenham may also revisit their interest in the 26-year-old having seen an initial enquiry rebuffed during the January transfer window, while Catalan radio station RAC1 suggest that Barcelona are considering both Mahrez and Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa to strengthen their wide options. French duo Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be hot on his trail.

While Mahrez was evidently grateful for Wenger's kind praise, he insists that negotiations over a transfer are yet to take place.

"It's an honour to receive compliments like this from such a big manager in world football," he told reporters in Algeria, as relayed by Goal. "But there's a big difference between an offer and speculation, so there is nothing on the table at the moment."

Although Leicester now have a more stable platform from which to conduct their summer business after finally confirming Craig Shakespeare as their permanent manager, Mahrez, who only signed a new four-year contract worth a rumoured £100,000-a-week in August 2016 , still believes this is the right moment to depart.

"The chairman and I agreed that I would stay another year at the club and that he would let me leave at the end of the season," he added. "I think it would be the right time for me to leave, I have experienced everything at this football club.

"I went from the Championship to the Premier League, I stayed up with the team the next season, we won the Premier League, I won the PFA Player of the Year award, I played the Champions League, so we did something quite exceptional."