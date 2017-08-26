Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are an adorable couple and their cheeky photo on social media proves it. The Big Bang Theory actress recently joked that her boyfriend is "riding another woman right under my nose" alongside a photo on Instagram.

The photo posted on the social media site features the love birds posing near a huge poster, which features Cook riding a horse as the headline says, "Karl Cook: Longiness Fei World Cup Jumping –Langley."

Both of them are pointing at the poster with Cook, who is wearing an equestrian while suit with black boots, smiling and Cuoco giving a weird expression. Cuoco kept her look casual with a grey half jacket, blue jeans and black sports shoes and completed her look with a hat.

The 31-year-old captioned the snap saying, "Wow. @mrtankcook riding another woman right under my nose. He's not even trying to hide it. It's like he wants me to find out."

She concluded by adding, "(Can't wait to see this duo compete in Sunday's World Cup qualifier @thunderbirdshowpark ) #thunderbirdshowpark #longines#ridetoparis #feiworldcup ⚡️" Fans are loving the couple's adorably display, and took to the comment section to reply.

A fan of the CBS wrote, "Crying how funny this caption is," while another said, "Leave his sorry ass, lol." Addressing the funny caption, one user said, " Wow, you ride that good? May your pony ride higher Congratulations!"

"Best of luck Karl, Kaley, you are crazy but we all love you.." a fan wrote about the goofy couple. "You crack me up!!! At least he is open about it!!Wish him good luck..!" said another social media user.

Most fans are thrilled that the Penny actor is in Langley, British Columbia. A fan wrote, "Omg are you here in BC?!?!?! Omg!!! I hope you love it here and you get to see the beautiful views!!! Omg!! You're my favorite actress! Always brightens my day when I watch you on TBBT!!"

"Cool to see you're in my hometown! Check out Fort Langley while your here," urged a fan of Cuoco.