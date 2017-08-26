Eight months pregnant Sarah Stage has a fit body even into her third trimester. And, the fitness model is flaunting her toned belly by baring it all on social media.

The expecting mum took to Instagram to post a naked photo of herself, wherein she is showing her fit belly, with a tiny baby bump and users are shocked. Stage covered her breast area with her hands and kept her hair open for the photo shoot.

She captioned the post saying, "There's no better gift than to have life growing inside of you! Our bodies are powerful and capable of much more than we can even understand sometimes. Pregnancy is such a beautiful yet vulnerable time for women and everyone should realize by now that we are all different and our differences should be respected as we are literally growing another human inside of us."

Urging every expecting mum to embrace their uniqueness, she wrote, "I speak for every expectant mama that we just want a healthy and happy baby, and we must surround ourselves with positivity!! I hope that each woman embraces their uniqueness and celebrates such an exciting moment in their life! Thank you @shannonlaurine for capturing this moment. #thirdtrimester#8monthspregnant."

In a second black-and-white naked posted on Instagram, she is talking about "pregnancy bliss" and asked her followers to suggest a name for her baby boy.

The two pictures have left her fans are shocked as they wonder about her flat belly even 8 months into her pregnancy cycle.

A user commented, "How is she 8 months gone. Wow" another noted, "This girl is 8 months pregnant and she's skinnier than me."

A user echoed a foody's sentiment and noted, "I'm bigger than that after a meal... my food baby makes me look like I'm 6 months pregnant! but not her 6 months pregnant."

"Wow...How is this possible?" commented a shocked user. Most fans are wondering how is her 8-months pregnant belly so flat. "I wonder how ur tummy is so flat? U r beautiful," asked an Instagram user, "How is your tummy so flat?" asked another.

"Seriously? Is your baby growing healthy in there? My mind will be blown I'd the is anything close to a 6 pound baby in there.," asked another concerned user.