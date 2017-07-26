A tribunal will not be required to settle the value of Charlie Taylor's summer switch from Leeds United to Premier League outfit Burnley after the two clubs settled on a fee for the 23-year-old left-back.

Whites academy graduate Taylor, who was also linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion, turned down a new two-year deal at Elland Road earlier this summer and allowed his contract to run down before putting pen to paper on a four-year agreement at Turf Moor.

However, the fact that he is still under 24 and was offered fresh terms by Leeds meant that the Championship promotion hopefuls were still entitled to compensation.

Burnley had looked set for a second tribunal in as many years after being awarded a record £8m ($10.4m) in April 2016 following the departure of striker Danny Ings to Liverpool, but that scenario has now been successfully avoided.

"Leeds United and Burnley have agreed an undisclosed fee for the transfer of defender Charlie Taylor," Leeds announced in a statement released via their official website.

"Due to Charlie being under the age of 24 and having been offered a new contract by the club, we were entitled to compensation. This would have been settled by a tribunal, however this will no longer happen as the two club's have come to an agreement."

Although both Leeds and Burnley officially list the fee as undisclosed, the Press Association believe it to be £5m.

Former Bradford City, York City, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Fleetwood Town loanee Taylor spent 14 years at Leeds after joining aged nine and made 104 appearances for the West Yorkshire club, earning player of the year honours in 2015-16.

However, his exit proved to be less than amicable after former boss Garry Monk labelled the ex-England Under-19 international as "naive" and said that he had been "terribly advised" after refusing to play in a final day draw at Wigan Athletic. He was reportedly fined two weeks wages for that act of insubordination.

Taylor is one of four players to be signed by Burnley so far this summer, with Sean Dyche, who lost the services of highly-rated centre-back Michael Keane to Everton, also wrapping up deals for Stoke City duo Jon Walters and Phil Bardsley. Midfielder Jack Cork, a former Clarets loanee, returned to Lancashire from Swansea City for £10m.