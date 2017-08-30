Leeds United are poised to announce the signing of Hamburg forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga on a season-long loan move despite being reluctant to blow apart their wage structure for the former Germany Under-21 international.

Lasogga joined Hamburg from Hertha Berlin in the summer of 2013 and scored 30 goals in 107 appearances during his time at the Volksparkstadion. The 25-year-old started his career at Bayer Leverkusen but spent just one season at the BayArena before moving to Hertha, where he scored 24 goals in 70 games.

Leeds have signed a number of attacking forwards this summer but were in need of a replacement for New Zealand international Chris Wood, who scored 30 goals for the club last season as Garry Monk's men just missed out on the play-offs.

A deal to bring Lasogga to Elland Road looked problematic due to Lasogga's reported £50,000-a-week wages, with the Yorkshire Post claiming that the Whites' highest earner was Wood, who earned £15,000-a-week before moving to Burnley in a deal worth £15m (€16.2m).

But despite their alleged concerns over Lasogga's wages Leeds have managed to land the German, who travelled to England on Monday (28 August) in order to meet with Leeds' director of football Victor Orta and thrash out his temporary move to Yorkshire, according to the Press Association.

Leeds have not yet confirmed Lasogga's arrival but is only a matter of time before they announce the completion of their thirteenth summer signing. The former Schalke youth star will certainly be the direct replacement for Wood, who salvaged a point on his debut for Sean Dyche's men with a stoppage-time equaliser against Tottenham on Sunday, but he is not the only forward to be snapped up by Thomas Christiansen's side in the wake of the former Leicester City star's departure.

Leeds confirmed the signing of Dutch teenager Jay-Roy Grot from Eredivisie outfit Nec Nijmegen last week and the 19-year-old made his debut from the substitutes' bench as Christiansen's side secured a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend. Grot scored five goals in 20 appearances for Nijmegen last season and is believed to have cost Leeds around £1.5m.