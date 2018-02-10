A campus at Leeds University is on lockdown as police search for a man who was seen wielding an axe.

The suspect is thought to have been driving a van which was involved in a collision with three other vehicles at a busy junction between Scott Hall Road and Sheepscar Street North at about 5.30pm today. (10 February)

He fled the scene of a car crash earlier in the evening when he was reportedly seen carrying an axe.

Police are tracking the driver of the van, who is described as being white, in his thirties to forties, with a black beard and a flat cap is e wearing a light coloured jacket and jeans.

Student accommodation sites at Leeds Beckett's Headingley campus remains on lockdown while the suspect is at large.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach the man who was last seen close to the Arndale Centre in Headingly.

Superintendent Lisa Atkinson, of Leeds District Police, told Mail Online: "There is a significant policing presence in Leeds tonight searching for this male and we are very keen to bring this incident to a conclusion as soon as we can and as safely as possible.

"No one has been seriously hurt and it appears the male has only used the axe as a means of stealing the van and the bicycle, but we would urge anyone who sees this male not to approach him and to contact police on 999, so we can locate him and detain him."