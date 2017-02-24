Warner Bros Pictures are developing a live-action movie centred on DC Comics' superhero Nightwing and the studio is reportedly eyeing filmmaker Chris McKay to direct. Considering how closely connected the character is to Batman and the fact that McKay is fresh from directing animated spin-off The Lego Batman Movie, he certainly seems like a good fit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Accountant's Bill Dubuque is set to write the script.

When he was originally introduced in the comics back in 1963, Nightwing was actually an alias of Superman's. In the issues, the recognisable hero lived on Krypton with his friend Jimmy Olson (known as Flamebird) and named their vigilante identities after two birds owned by his friend Nor-Kan.

However, the live-action film will be focusing on Dick Grayson; a long-standing character who became Nightwing in 1984. Highly-skilled in acrobatics, he assumed the mantle after he was dismissed from the role of Robin as a teenager and his Flamebird equivalent was Bette Kane (who was formerly Bat-Girl).

Robin is yet to officially appear in the DC Extended Universe, although he has been referenced loosely. Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice director Zack Snyder previously explained that the film took place after Robin had been killed by the Joker.

Warner Bros have produced many DC Comics-based films for the big screen over the years. Its first cinematic outing was with Tim Burton's Batman, with it going on to oversee many incarnations of The Dark Knight's story as well as movies concentrating on Watchmen, Green Lantern and Superman.

More recently, the studio has released films such as Man Of Steel, Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad and is gearing up for Wonder Woman and Justice League to come out later in 2017. While the project is still in its early stages, Gotham City Sirens, a movie centred on Catwoman, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is also in development.

