After three successive campaigns of turbulent, though at times exhilarating, drama at the King Power Stadium, all Leicester City fans want is a season of calm. A relegation battle followed by shock title win leading into a squad revolt amid a stunning run to the Champions League last eight has tested the tickers of every Foxes fan, but this campaign promises to be bathed in significantly more tranquility.

Craig Shakespeare may have started his tenure at Leicester in almost faultless fashion, guiding the club from relegation candidates to within a point of the top half, but the hard work starts now. His first full season as a manager in professional's football most unforgiving league will test his fortitude to the limit, not to mention his ability to keep a squad who have already disposed of one manager, united.

Though at the time of writing much of the squad which won the title under Claudio Ranieri remains, it is on the brink of being dismantled. Riyad Mahrez's departure to a Champions League club is imminent while Danny Drinkwater could join his former midfield cohort at Leicester - N'Golo Kante - at Chelsea.

Perhaps unlike the summer after their coronation as champions, this window has seen some notable arrivals. Harry Maguire and Vicente Iborra are shrewd additions in positions of weakness, while Kelechi Iheanacho will hope to add some star quality in attack. The Nigeria international scored 21 goals in 20 starts in his two full seasons with Manchester City, but how he performs leading an attack rather then supplementing one represents the major question mark against his £25m signing.

Last season

Premier League: 12th

FA Cup: Fifth round

EFL Cup: Third round

Top scorer: Jamie Vardy (15)

Manager - Craig Shakespeare

Victory in Shakespeare's first five matches in charge masked over the central reason for Leicester's revival after the dismissal of Ranieri in February. The harmony among the squad had been re-established by the sacking of the Italian, and it was his former aid who benefited.

The 53-year-old's capacity to lead was clearly questioned behind the scenes at Leicester, given the club took until June to appoint him on a permanent basis. Given the way the players have switched the level of their performances on and off like a light switch in the past, keeping them on side will probably be the difference between him seeing out his three-year contract and suffering the ignominy of being the first enforced managerial exit of the season.

Key player - Kasper Schmeichel

The Denmark international might not emulate his father in terms of silverware and global recognition, but his presence in goal is very much equal to the former Manchester United goalkeeper. The 30-year-old was very often the difference behind a Leicester defence which creaked whenever without Wes Morgan. His displays in the Champions League against Sevilla, when he saved penalties in both legs, and Atletico Madrid when he kept his side in the tie for long periods, were particularly heroic.

Expectations

Even without their topsy-turvy fortunes in the league, Leicester fans are realists and know their title win, not to mention qualification for Europe, won't be repeated for many years. Pushing for a top six place should be the extent of their ambitions, with enough strength in their first eleven to ensure they don't get dragged into a battle for survival. But the squad's mindset will be key.

IBT prediction - 10th

If Shakespeare can keep the squad happy and infuse the side with the summer additions, then there is no reason why a return to the top half isn't possible for a Leicester side who can still outrun any side in the league. How quickly Iheanacho settles will be vital, with Vardy showing signs of running out of both steam and goals, but he must adapt from being part of the supporting cast to now being a central figure.