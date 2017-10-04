When that letter "F" fell off (the last "E" then fell off later,) pic.twitter.com/ylYYQ8IKTJ

In what is possibly the most calamitous conference speech in British political history, Theresa May was heckled by a comedian, suffered a prolonged coughing fit and finished her speech in front of a depleted slogan.

The letter "F" fell from the Conservative blue set behind the prime minister "Building a country the works for Everyone" – after the "F" in "for" fell off. An "E" also later fell off.

Theresa May spoke for over an hour in a speech beset by accidents and incidents in front of a pitying party faithful in Manchester.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

