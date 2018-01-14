Veronica Valle, the former girlfriend of Lewis Hamilton, has revealed the "ugly side" of the F1 world champion.

According to The Sun, the 26-year-old glamour model has claimed the F1 star is a "strange character", who can switch moods like "Jekyll and Hyde" over trivial issues.

Valle said Hamilton was "sweet" towards her when she first met him in Barbados. He reportedly flew her out to the Caribbean island after he spotted her on Instagram in August 2015. She, however, found that the 33-year-old lost his cool over bizarre things just a week after meeting him.

Hamilton and singer Nicole Scherzinger split in February 2015 after dating for seven years.

Valle revealed an incident when Hamilton got "mad" at the pilot of his plane after he found out the latter had "pooped in the toilet" when they were headed to New York.

"He was going to fire the pilot! He said, 'Everybody knows that they shouldn't take a s*** on my plane'. He was really mad," she told the publication.

Valle said she too had to face the brunt of his bizarre toilet rules when they were together in France. At his home in Monaco, Valle said she used the toilet next to the kitchen, but when Hamilton found out she thought he would surely yell at her. She added he did not scold her but told her, "You know you weren't supposed to use that! He said I should have used the one in the guestroom. It was completely bizarre."

Valle said that Hamilton once yelled at her for eating ice cream the wrong way. "He grabbed the spoon and said, 'You are supposed to do it like this' – and he scraped a little layer off the top."

Valle also claimed Hamilton fancied model-turned-actress Karrueche Tran when they were in New York.

"We ended up going to a party in New York. We go to this club and Karrueche Tran was there. She approached me and told me I was pretty," she said. "I was upset at the party because Lewis had left me to the side. Somebody later said something about having a threesome with Karrueche Tran. I said no – I wouldn't do that."

She added that on another trip to the Caribbean island, he joked about them having sex with another woman. "I was so embarrassed - nothing happened. But I think he was just joking about threesomes. As far as I'm aware he never actually had any," Veronica said.

The romance between Veronica and Lewis ended in 2015 after three months. She, however, continued to see him in Barbados each August until 2017.