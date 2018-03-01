Liam Gallagher, who has never been shy about speaking his mind, has blamed his brother Noel's wife for not letting the 1990s rock band reunite.

Taking to Twitter, Liam, who has been involved in a long-running feud with Noel, claimed his sibling's wife Sara MacDonald is the reason why the band is no longer together. The group split in 2009.

"Think it's time to address the witch you want me to drop dead you have a screw loose and know the world knows. As you were," Liam wrote on Twitter, adding, "She's the reason OASIS is no longer have to put it out there she's DARK."

Talking about an incident that occurred while the band was still together, Liam alleged that Sara stole Noel's passport and "f****d" with his bother head" for a week before the band was about to go on tour to the US.

"He [Noel] come crying at my door she's proper dark," Liam said. "Yeah now we're f*****g talking you want more. Cos if so I'm here all Wk."

Liam also compared Noel and Sara to serial killers Fred and Mary West in his Twitter rant.

"Him and her are like Fred and Mary West wishing people get Aids and drop dead as you f*****g were Oasis for life LG x," he said. "My mams got your number darling it's not hard to forget 666 as you were LG x."

Liam's outburst comes after an interview he gave recently, in which he claimed Noel was "desperate" to reform Oasis but Sara has been stopping the feuding brothers from joining forces.

"He's desperate to get Oasis back but he knows he's crossed that bridge," Liam told Q magazine. "And he's not allowed to, his missus won't let him now. Cos she's another one."

"I know for a fact, deep down, he wants to be playing stadiums... You can only play stadiums when I'm there," he added. "I don't think our kid's got it in him anymore, anyway. It seems to me like he's playing to the snobs and the world and the toffs."

IBTimes UK has reached out to the representatives of Noel and Sara for their comment on Liam's claims.