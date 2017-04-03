The second episode in the new series of Line of Duty has left viewers confounded with yet more questions that need answering.

Famed for its elaborate plot twists, the addictive cop show's latest episode had viewers hankering for more as we discovered the truth about Thandie Newton's character, DCI Roz Huntley.

Just when we thought Roz had met her maker, we found that she had managed to overpower forensics specialist Tim Ifield (Jason Watkins) despite being attacked by him with an electric saw. She even cleaned up afterwards.

In a captivating 10-minute interrogation by Hastings and Arnott, the extent of Huntley's corruption was exposed: tampering with evidence and framing a dead colleague with multiple murders.

With her icy cold demeanour we're left questioning what else she might be hiding.

As DS Arnott (Martin Compston) and Supt Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) made a strong case for Michael Farmer's innocence, Roz managed to deflect their every move. And while she acted in self-defence in her fight with Tim Ifield, her subsequent actions suggested she may have been bent even before his death.

While we might suppose that Huntley planted Ifield's DNA on Leonie Collersdale's body, he could still be Balaclava Man. Or not?

A woman in a man's world, there's no knowing quite what Huntley might be capable of. But as Roz's deception spirals out of control you can bet it's just going to turn more sinister.