Drama is never ending for the Fast and Furious family. Recently, actor Tyrese Gibson blamed Dwayne Johnson for delaying production on the ninth instalment in the Fast And Furious film after it was pushed back to April 2020.

The Rock, who is yet to officially respond to Gibson's allegations, took to Instagram to subtly shade his co-star. Johnson posted a video of himself in the midst of an intense workout wearing a huge chain. Soon, he climbs off the machine and turns to the camera and says, "Putting in work. Big dogs eat. And little crying puppies stay on the porch."

He captioned the Instagram post with: "Big dogs eat. As many of you know, it ain't a size or gender thing...it's a mentality thing."

"Shout to all my big dogs around the as we're over here quietly on our weekend grind earning sweat equity. Because at the end of the day, we're always willing to put in the raw hard work for the one thing we relentlessly chase daily - the results."

The Baywatch actor concluded the post by saying, "Heavy ass chains around your neck are always optional. Have a hungry and productive week #HardestWorkersInTheRoom #BigDogsEat."

Johnson joined The Fast And The Furious franchise in 2011's Fast Five as Luke Hobbs while Gibson has been a part of the franchise since 2 Fast 2 Furious that came out in 2003. On Thursday, Gibson shared an Instagram post accusing the wrestler-turned-actor of holding up the next instalment of the hugely successful action franchise until 2020.

Taking a dig at The Rock's last movie Baywatch, which under-performed at the US box office this summer, he said, "Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU."

"And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic," Tyrese wrote.