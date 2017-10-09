Hugh Hefner made no secret of his desire to get Margot Robbie for the glossy pages of his iconic magazine. "She should be in Playboy! Send her a message!" the late businessman had said back in 2014.

And yet, the Australian stunner – who had turned heads with her racy scene in 2013's The Wolf Of Wall Street – refused to take on the nude cover girl's role.

With a biopic based on the late Playboy founder in the pipeline, however, there seems to have been a change of heart for Robbie. A new report claims that the 27-year-old actress is now in talks to star in the upcoming flick opposite her Suicide Squad co-star Jared Leto.

Most recently, in the limelight for his role as the DC anti-hero, Leto himself will be slipping into the silky pyjamas for the lead role of Hefner in the biopic.

"Jared is working on the movie with his buddy Brett and they're really pushing for Margot to have a major role," Mirror Online reported. "She's perfect for a part and he's not going to give up until she accepts."

As for Robbie, this is certainly not the first Playboy opportunity – having previously turned down the lucrative magazine job – but the role in the colourful Hefner's biopic seems to have grabbed her attention.

"Margot turned the offer down before but this is different. She's considering it," the publication's source added.

News about the biopic broke soon after the death of the entertainment mogul on 27 September – who passed of natural causes at the age of 91. Speaking about immortalising the icon – best known for his hedonistic lifestyle – on the big screen, director Brett Ratner expressed confidence in Leto.

"When [Leto] heard I got the rights to Hef's story, he told me, 'I want to play him. I want to understand him.' And I really believe Jared can do it. He's one of the great actors of today," the filmmaker told the Hollywood Reporter.