Jose Mourinho has stepped up Manchester United's transfer activity as he tries to complete all major business early in the transfer window.

The Red Devils have already confirmed the signing of Victor Lindelof from Benfica and are now closing in on their second and third signings of the summer.

Ivan Perisic is a major target for the Portuguese manager as he looks to add pace to his forward line with United said to have submitted a bid in the region of €40m (£35.3m, $44.7m) to Inter Milan to acquire the Croatian's services.

According to the Independent, Perisic is keen to play under Mourinho and has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League club, but the matter of the transfer fee is yet to be resolved. Inter want in the region of £50m for the winger, but United are at the moment unwilling to match their valuation.

The 20-time English champions are aware that the Italian club are strapped for cash and need to raise €30m (£26.5m, $33.5m) before 30 June to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. This could hand United an advantage in their pursuit of the Croatia international.

Meanwhile, United are closing in on a deal for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata after the player's agent confirmed that the Red Devils had made a 'very, very important' proposal and now the decision rests with the Spanish capital club. The striker is said to be keen to move to Old Trafford this summer after struggling for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane with Cadena Ser reporting that he has agreed personal terms.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Mourinho has also spoken to the striker and promised him an important role in the team with the only sticking point said to be the transfer fee which according to reports will be resolved as both clubs come to a compromise.