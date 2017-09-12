Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has emerged as a major doubt for his side's Champions League clash with Sevilla on Wednesday (13 September) after being sent home from the Reds' training complex with an illness.

Salah, 25, reported for training on Tuesday but was swiftly sent away by Reds officials and could now miss the clash with the Andalusians, potentially paving the way for Philippe Coutinho to return to the starting line-up after missing Jurgen Klopp's side's opening fixtures with a back problem.

A brief statement on Liverpool's official website read: "Mohamed Salah missed Liverpool's training session on Tuesday afternoon due to illness.

"The No.11 was absent as the Reds continued preparations for the opening game of their Champions League group-stage campaign, against Sevilla at Anfield on Wednesday night.

"Salah reported to Melwood but was sent home as a precaution."

Salah joined Liverpool from Serie A outfit Roma in the summer transfer window and has enjoyed a rather productive start to life at Anfield, scoring three goals and providing one assists in his first six matches on Merseyside.

The news of his illness comes just hours after he told of his excitement at the prospect of the clash with Sevilla, who beat Liverpool in the Europa League final last year. The former Chelsea star urged his teammates to put their recent battering from Manchester City out of their minds and secure victory over the much-lauded Spaniards, who have enjoyed a very positive start to the new campaign.

"I'm very happy to have this start with the team and to help the team win points and win games," he told Liverpoolfc.com. "I'm very happy to be here, it's like my family. I'm happy to be [at] the club with these players.

"We have to look forward to the next game, forget that result and play like before. I'm very, very excited to start the Champions League games at Anfield. I would like to win that game!"