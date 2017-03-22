Ex-Liverpool captain, caretaker manager and coach Ronnie Moran has died aged 83 after a short illness, his family have confirmed. The former full-back spent a record 49 years at Anfield first as a player and then an assistant to the likes of Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.

Moran was diagnosed with dementia in 2012 and occupied a nursing home in Southport. Son Paul wrote on Twitter: "I am devastated to tell everyone on behalf of the family that my dad passed away this morning after a short illness."

The one-club man made 343 appearances for the Reds between 1952 and 1968, winning seven major honours including the First Division in the 1963-64 and 1965-66 seasons and the FA Cup in 1965. But it was behind the scenes where he earned is reputation as a legendary figure on Merseyside.

He served 37 years as a coach at Liverpool and made up part of the famous Liverpool boot room; a faction of the club which included Shankly, Paisley, Joe Fagen and Reuben Bennett. During his coaching career he accumulated another 37 major honours, including being a part of four European Cup victories and another 11 league titles successes.

Following the exits of Kenny Dalglish and then Graeme Souness due to heart surgery, Moran twice took over as caretaker manager - leading Liverpool out upon the latter's return ahead of the 1992 FA Cup Final. He even performed the position as physio on occasion; ensuring he filled almost every support role available, before eventually retiring in 1998 as a heroic figure ingrained in the club's history.

A statement from Liverpool read: "Ronnie is fondly remembered for his 49 years of service to Liverpool, during which time he represented the club with distinction as a player, coach, physio, reserve-team coach, assistant manager and caretaker manager. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ronnie's wife Joyce, his children, family and many friends."