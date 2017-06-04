Liverpool are relaxed over the future of Emre Can and are confident the midfielder will sign a new contract, according to reports.

Can, 23, is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and has been holding discussions with the club over extending his stay at Anfield.

The Liverpool Echo says Can is looking for a contract worth around £100,000 ($129,000) a week – double what he current earns – and is seeking assurances from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp that he will get adequate playing time next season.

The paper adds that Klopp remains convinced of Can's qualities and wants to keep him in his squad, even though he has made signing a top quality central midfielder a priority of the summer transfer window.

In an interview in March, Can denied suggestions that money was his main motivation and said he would be happy to stay at Liverpool "for many years".

"I read in newspapers it was about money, but it isn't about money," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"We've had a few good meetings and everything is fine. I just wanted to say it is never about the money. It is about the future, what happens.

"You never know what will happen in football, but I am happy here. We will speak in the next few weeks and months and see what happens. The meetings are with my agent, but I am very happy at Liverpool. In the future I can play for many years at Liverpool."

Can joined Liverpool from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2014. He made 32 league appearances for the Merseyside club in the 2016/17 season, scoring five goals.

Klopp said last month that he was confident the club and Can would reach an agreement on a new contract.

"It is no secret how much I like him. He likes the club and we are in talks. There is no pressure," the German said.