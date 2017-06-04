KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru has confirmed that Arsenal have made a bid for the forward and he is waiting to see how the transfer pans out in the coming days. The 19-year-old is the top scorer in the Belgian league with 24 goals and nine assists in all competitions last season, which has caught the eye of the Gunners.

Should a bid be accepted for the forward, he will be the Gunners' first signing of the summer, with Arsene Wenger looking to build a squad to challenge for the title next season. Sky Sports reports that a deal has been agreed with the forward and that the confirmation of the transfer will be announced when the window opens on 1 July.

The north London club have already had a £87m ($112m) bid rejected for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe this summer and Wenger is desperate to get a few new faces to the squad in an attempt to add some verve after missing out on qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

"It's a good feeling for a club like Arsenal [to] come to make an offer for me -- this is due to my hard work in training and games. It's a good feeling," Onyekuru told the Nigerian football Federation, as quoted by ESPN. "I am waiting and working towards it and we'll see how it goes after the [Nigeria] qualifiers."

The forward is a huge fan of Arsenal legend and record goalscorer Thierry Henry and is delighted at the prospect of being pursued by the club of his dreams. He went on to add that he has positioned his game around Henry and wants to emulate the forward should he move to the Premier League.

"Thierry Henry has always been my idol since I was a kid," Onyekuru added. "I love watching him play, watching Arsenal and going to YouTube to watch most of his games. I remember saying if I had to move to the Premier League I want to be like Thierry Henry, so it's like a dream come true and I'm looking towards it at the moment."