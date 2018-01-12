Liverpool have confirmed midfielder Cameron Brannagan has completed a permanent switch to Oxford United and Under-23 midfielder Matty Virtue has joined Notts County on loan until the end of the season.

Brannagan joined the Merseyside club at the age of five and came up through the ranks before being promoted to their first team. The 21-year-old was handed a first team debut by Brendan Rodgers in September 2015.

A month later, the Manchester-born midfielder was handed a first start by Rodgers' successor Jurgen Klopp during the Reds' 1-0 win over AFC Bournemouth in the League Cup tie. After making nine first-team appearances for Liverpool, Brannagan has joined the League One outfit on Thursday.

"Liverpool FC can confirm that Cameron Brannagan has today signed for Oxford United in a permanent transfer. The 21-year-old midfielder, who joined the Reds at the age of five, completed the formalities of his switch to the League One club on Thursday," a statement read on Liverpool's official website.

Brannagan has joined Oxford for an undisclosed fee and signed a three-and-a-half year deal at the Kassam Stadium. The midfielder expressed his disappointment after leaving Liverpool, but hinted his desire to play regular football convinced him to leave Anfield.

"It's sad to be leaving Liverpool after such a long time but this is as really exciting challenge. Oxford play good football and I want to come here, play regular football, and help Oxford as much as I can," Brannagan told Oxford's official website.

Meanwhile, Liverpool also confirmed Virtue has also joined League Two side on a temporary basis until the end of the season. The 20-year-old's deal was first announced before confirming Brannagan's permanent switch to Oxford. Virtue is yet to make his first team debut for Liverpool, but has been a regular for Neil Critchley's side.

"Liverpool U23s midfielder Matty Virtue has joined Notts County on loan until the end of the season," the Reds confirmed.

Former Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United midfielder Kevin Nolan is the manager at Notts County. Virtue stressed having Nolan was a deciding factor for him to join his side on loan.

"It's a massive opportunity for me. It's my first loan move - I've needed to come out and get games," Virtue explained, as quoted by the BBC.

"Coming to work with Kevin Nolan was a huge pull. I want to be a goalscoring midfielder and I think I can learn and progress a lot under him.