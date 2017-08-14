Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool are still in the market for reinforcements to add to the three signings they have completed thus far.

Dominic Solanke, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah have arrived thus far with the club having spent around £45m ($58.3m) with £36.9m of that going to AS Roma in what was a club-record deal to sign the Egypt international.

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Red Bull Leipzig's Naby Keita, but the Bundesliga club rebuffed a number of approaches from the Merseyside club including a club-record £74m bid. The Reds are also keen on Arsenal utility player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who hinted at a potential move to Anfield by liking a social media post that suggested that his transfer was imminent for a deal worth £28m.

Klopp recently revealed that he is looking to sign players to strengthen Liverpool's midfield but made it clear that his decision was not made in the wake of Adam Lallana's long-term injury or Philippe Coutinho requesting a transfer to move to Barcelona this summer. However, the manager has now revealed that the club are not looking at a certain position in their bid to strengthen the squad and are open to making additions in any area of the team.

"We are still working on all parts. We cannot build them. We have to have talks, we're looking at all parts of the team," Klopp said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"The squad at the moment is not too wide for a lot of games because decisive players are not available. But that's our situation."

Liverpool drew their opening Premier League game of the season 3-3 to Watford, but it was a late defensive error that handed the Hornets a chance to snatch a point after it looked like the Reds had mounted a successful comeback after being 2-1 down at half-time.

Klopp admits that it was an error committed by the defence, but is unsure if a new signing in that area will solve the problems. The manager has a number of players available to play at centre-back and he is confident that they can solve the problem without having to bring in another player.

"Yes, we did wrong, and what do I want to do to sort it?" The German coach added about his team's defensive error following the draw against Watford. "People will say I need to buy a new player in the position. I don't know if that makes real sense.

"We did well in the pre-season in this situation. We conceded goals, but we also did good things. We can't only focus on one thing, but we know it's an important thing, of course.

"I don't feel comfortable because I can't change it at the moment. But I know what to do," he concluded.