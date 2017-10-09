Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has described summer interest from Juventus as an "honour" and does not appear to have closed the door on a potential return to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Can's future at Anfield has been subject to speculation for a number of months now, with his current contract due to expire in June 2018.

Negotiations over an extension are believed to have been ongoing for some time, although there remains no sign of a breakthrough following reports from The Mirror that demands for a release clause to be inserted into a new deal worth approximately £100,000-a-week ($131,448) led to an impasse.

Long-term suitors Juventus have been keeping a close eye on such a stand-off and CEO Beppe Marotta admitted earlier this month that they did indeed fail with an approach for Can's services during the most recent transfer window.

The Bianconeri chief also cast serious doubt upon the chances of that particular pursuit being revived in January, stating that he did not believe Liverpool would be willing to change their minds during the middle of a season.

Despite his contract status, Can remains a key option in Liverpool's midfield and his brace against Hoffeheim in August helped the club to secure their return to the group stages of the Champions League. And while the 23-year-old insists he remains fully focused on the Reds, a move away from Merseyside seems increasingly likely at this stage.

"It's always an honour to receive an offer from such a renowned club [Juventus], but currently I am only focused on the season with Liverpool," he told German sports magazine Kicker, per ESPN. "My agent takes care of the rest. The Premier League is just a really cool league, the most interesting in the world, but you must always respect other big clubs and leagues."

Can, who netted his first goal in senior international football on Sunday night (8 October) with a stunning late effort in Germany's 5-1 rout of Azerbaijan in Kaiserslautern, initially left Bayern for Bayer Leverkusen back in 2013, and one year later chose Liverpool over a potential return to the Allianz Arena.

However, reports last month suggested that Bayern were still interested in re-signing the player and were willing to do battle with Liverpool, Juventus, Inter Milan and potentially even Manchester United.

Klopp was also linked with the vacant managerial post in Bavaria following the recent dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti and those rumours will likely resurface once again after 72-year-old Jupp Heynckes' fourth spell in charge comes to an end during the summer.

Is there a chance, therefore, that both Can and Klopp could end up at Bayern in time for the 2018-19 campaign?

"You never know what will happen," the former replied. "And I don't know what Jurgen Klopp plans [to do]."