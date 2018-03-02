Liverpool will have to make do without Georginio Wijnaldum and Ben Woodburn for the visit of Newcastle United on Saturday (3 March) but Jurgen Klopp is confident James Milner and Jordan Henderson will be fit to feature against Rafael Benitez's side.

Midfielder Wijnaldum and talented young attacker Woodburn have been struck down through illness this week while Milner suffered a knock during the Reds' 4-1 win over West Ham United, a match Henderson didn't feature in at all as Klopp's men look to manage his hamstring problem.

Klopp also confirmed that Nathaniel Clyne will not make his Liverpool comeback against Newcastle, who are still thoroughly in the midst of a relegation battle, despite having played 90 minutes for the club's Under-23s last week. The Reds boss believes the full-back needs to get more "rhythm" in his legs, but on the whole he is delight with the current health of his first-team squad as they embark on a crucial stretch of the campaign.

"Woodburn and Wijnaldum have been ill for a week or so. It's more than a cold," Klopp said in his press conference, per The Mirror. "We have no big injuries, it's true, and hopefully it stays like this.

"Clyney has no rhythm and will need more games to be at his best. Milner got a knock in the last time and that hurts a bit, it's not an injury. Hendo is fine.

"Rotation is not always about resting players, it's about using the competition in the squad to get them to perform again. It's about making pressure. It was too cold to do exactly what we wanted. Not good for muscles. We did tactical work but lightly."

Klopp will have to make do without the talents of Wijnaldum against Newcastle, the Dutchman's former side, but the German will hope those available to him will have too much for Benitez's men, who are unbeaten in seven.

"I like Rafa Benitez as a person and think he's one of the best matches in the world, but we've given enough presents to him! When we were 2-0 up [before drawing 2-2 at Anfield the season before last].