Liverpool have had an opening offer rejected by Roma for Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker, according to reports.

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool's bid fell short of Roma's £44m ($62m) valuation of Alisson, who has conceded just 17 times in 22 Serie A games this season.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be interested in signing the Brazil goalkeeper as both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have failed to convince between the sticks at Anfield.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with moves for Alisson, who admitted recently that he was flattered to be linked with other top clubs in Europe.

"I am happy in Rome," the 25-year-old was reported as saying. "It's always a pleasure to feel that lots of people are monitoring you but my head is focused on Roma. I leave my future in the hands of God.

"In June, maybe we will speak about it again but for now I am concentrated on Roma."

Alisson served as backup to Wojciech Szczesny last season after joining Roma from Internacional. With Szczesny joining Juventus last summer, the Brazilian has taken over as first team goalkeeper at the Stadio Olimpico.

"Together with my teammates, we have done a great job to not allow the loss of Szczesny to be felt by the fans," Alisson said.

"I have worked very hard and want to continue along that track."

Alisson's agent said earlier this month that his client would stay in the Italian capital for the foreseeable future.

"For now, I haven't been contacted by anyone," Ze Maria was quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

"New contract? Not yet, but he still has three-and-a-half years left on his current deal. We're not in a hurry. Alisson is very happy at Roma."

Liverpool have brought in Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for £75m in the January transfer window, while playmaker Philippe Coutinho has been sold to Barcelona for £142m.