A potential hamstring injury for West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans could scupper a move to Arsenal this month according to Alan Pardew.

While Evans was at fault for the home side's first goal, he was a pivotal figure in his side's 3-2 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (27 January).

However, the 30-year-old was struggling towards the end of the match and that could signify a huge blow to the Gunners.

Arsenal have long been interested in Evans with the latest reports stating that they have been holding discussions with the Baggies over a potential £27m ($38m) deal with the full transfer fee paid up front.

The north London side, however, want to spread the cost, with extra bonus payments dependent on whether they qualify for the Champions League this season.

But the negotiations could all be in vain if Evans is injured as Pardew stated following the win that the severity of the injury could affect whether the club does sell their captain.

"Jonny is being approached by big clubs," Pardew told BT Sport via FourFourTwo. "As yet, we haven't got an offer that's right for a player of his quality, which he showed tonight.

"He was playing with what looked like a hamstring [injury]. We'll have to wait and see but that might affect that decision. That's what the window is about – it's a moving feast and you have to react."

Manchester City were also said to be linked with a move for Evans but the Premier League leaders have instead turned their attention to Spain as they are close to agreeing to a £57m ($80.8m) deal for Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte,

Should Evans arrive at Arsenal, he will be the club's third acquisition of the month following the arrivals of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United and Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina.