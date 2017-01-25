Liverpool are considering a move in signing Sporting star William Carvalho in order to bolster their midfield.

According to the Portuguese publication A Bola, the Reds officials jetted to Lisbon to hold discussions regarding Lazar Markovic's deal. The Serbian midfielder was on loan at the Estadio Jose Alvalade and his transfer was terminated as he moved to Hull City on a temporary transfer until the end of the season.

While in Lisbon, the Merseyside club representatives also held talks with Sporting chief Bruno de Carvalho regarding Carvalho. The Reds are keen on securing the services of the Portuguese international as Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to bring the midfield to Anfield.

The 24-year-old signed a contract extension at Sporting last February and his current deal will keep him at the club until 2020. Sporting have slapped a €30m (£25.7m, $32.2m) asking price for their star player and the Premier League outfit should match their asking price if Sporting have to consider any sale in January.

Klopp had earlier admitted that Liverpool are open to the idea of bringing a new face to Anfield in the mid-season transfer window. The former Borussia Dortmund manager stressed it will be difficult for the Reds to complete a signing this month.

"I understand it is absolutely normal that people ask whether we should have brought players in," Klopp explained, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"The situation is yes, on the one side pretty simple, but on the other hand it is pretty difficult. It is not that we don't want to bring players in. We do. But the thing is, the players we want because we think they help us, the clubs don't sell. It is not about money in this situation, it is the winter transfer window."

"Clubs are saying 'No, we have half a year to go, we cannot find another player like this, we prefer to take money in the summer than a few pounds more in the winter than whatever'.

"So it is pretty easy. You see the situation. It's tight, it's close, we know that, but if the right decision is not possible in signing the right player then you cannot make the wrong transfer."