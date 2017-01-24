Forgotten Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic is hoping to prove himself a reliable Premier League performer during his time at Hull City. After ending a disappointing five-month stint with Sporting Lisbon this week, the 22-year-old quickly moved to the KCOM Stadium on a loan deal that will last until the end of the season.

"I hope that my actions will speak louder than words and I can prove myself to the club and to everyone in English football," Markovic said in his first interview with Hull's official website. "I joined Liverpool when I was very young and have not yet had a long run in the side to show people what I am capable of. I hope to use this loan spell with Hull City to prove myself in the best league in the world because I feel there is lots more to come from me."

Having begun his career with Partizan Belgrade and later helped Benfica to win their 33rd Primeira Liga title during a single campaign at the Estadio da Luz, Markovic, who had been heavily linked with Chelsea on more than one occasion, completed a £20m ($25m) move to Liverpool in July 2014.

He played 34 times across all competitions under Brendan Rodgers, although a meagre total of 11 Premier League starts rather summed up a frustrating maiden campaign and he subsequently joined Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.

Markovic appeared 11 times for the Turkish giants before struggling with a serious recurring hamstring injury. The Serbian international later returned to Liverpool for pre-season training and earned praise from Jurgen Klopp, for whom he has yet to play at all, as a "nice lad, good boy, funny, works hard".

Despite claiming that he had developed well, however, Klopp offered Markovic no guarantees that he would remain at Anfield beyond the end of the summer transfer window. The player then reunited with former Benfica boss Jorge Jesus at Sporting, where he featured 14 times before mutually agreeing to terminate the loan.

Markovic joins a relegation-threatened Hull side that currently sit 19th in the top-flight and two points adrift of safety following a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in which midfielder Ryan Mason suffered a fractured skull during a clash of heads with Gary Cahill. He could make his debut later this week as Marco Silva's side look to overturn a two-goal deficit in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester United before travelling to Championship play-off hopefuls Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup.