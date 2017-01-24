An unnamed English club are ready to finance a loan move for Paris Saint-Germain outcast Jese Rodriguez, according to club president Miguel Angel Ramirez.

Liverpool are said to be among the clubs ready to make an offer for him with Middlesbrough and Sunderland also credited with interest in the 23-year-old.

Jese left Real Madrid for PSG last summer but the versatile forward has managed just nine appearances for the club this season, just one of those coming as a starting appearance.

Both PSG boss Unai Emery and club owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi have stated in January the player is free to move on after a disappointing first six months in the French capital. His hometown club Las Palmas have been ready to offer him a route back to La Liga, but their club president Ramirez insisted before the winter window had even opened they would not be able to match what other clubs across Europe will be ready to pay, naming Liverpool as one of the sides ready to try and sign.

With just a week remaining before the January window closes, Ramirez struck a downbeat note when discussing Las Palmas' latest chances of signing the player before next Tuesday's deadline. The Spanish club are unable to cover the cost of Jese's wages due to financial limitations and according to Ramirez, an English side are still ready to pounce.

When asked about the former Real Madrid forward, Ramirez told Marca: "Today [Monday] I have been speaking with his representative and there is an English club that wants to pay all of it."

Las Palmas have insisted the player wants to return to his hometown, but have been realistic about their chances of pulling the deal off. Speaking to Cadena Ser this month, the club's general director Patricio Vinayo admitted it is not even a feasible option for Las Palmas to pay half of Jese's €3m-a-season wages.