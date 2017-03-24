Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has ruled out any injury concerns and says he will be available for selection when the Netherlands take on Bulgaria in the World Cup qualifiers on 25 March.

The Netherlands face Bulgaria in the World Cup qualifiers and host Italy in an international friendly fixture. Their national team manager, Danny Blind included the former Newcastle United star in the squad for these two fixtures.

The Dutch international suffered a head injury that forced him to leave the training session early on Wednesday (22 March). This sparked concerns that Wijnaldum had picked up an injury and his participation for the weekend fixture was doubtful. However, the player has declared himself fit to face Bulgaria and also explained what forced him to leave training early earlier this week.

"When I got up I felt sick and I felt that I had to throw up. The doctor took me straight from the pitch. Fortunately, it's a bit better. The nausea went away quickly so there is no problem for Saturday," Wijnaldum explained, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

Wijnaldum moved to the Merseyside club from Newcastle after the latter were relegated from the Premier League last season. The 26-year-old has been a key player in Jurgen Klopp's midfield, scoring five goals and registering four assists in 27 league appearances this term.

Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield when the Premier League returns after two weeks of the international break. Wijnaldum's latest comments will come as a boost for manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds' captain Jordan Henderson last featured in his side's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on 11 February. The England international has been sidelined with a foot injury and Klopp remains hopeful the midfielder - who is training with other players in Tenerife - could return to action for the derby clash against Ronald Koeman's side.

"Hendo [Henderson] is here with his family and kids, so that's nice too. He can make the next steps here, and then hopefully we can do the next steps when we are home next week. We will see. Having him around is always good," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

Wijnaldum and Henderson's positive injury news is a double boost for the former Borussia Dortmund manager when Liverpool take on local rivals Everton at Anfield on 1 April.