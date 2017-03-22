Tributes have poured in to remember the significant impact of Ronnie Moran, who died on Wednesday morning (22 March) aged 83 following a short illness. The former Liverpool captain, an original member of the Anfield Boot Room, featured 379 times for his hometown club and won two First Division titles and the FA Cup under Bill Shankly in the mid-1960s.

Moran joined Liverpool's backroom staff in 1966, twice filling in as caretaker boss and working under a succession of managers including Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness and Roy Evans during a distinguished coaching career that finally ended in 1999. At the time of his retirement, he was the club's longest-serving employee.

Jamie Carragher was among a host of ex-Reds to quickly pay tribute to 'Bugsy' Moran, hailing him as a "legendary figure" who taught "an awful lot" to those looking to forge their careers at one of European football's historically most successful clubs.

He was also the first person to suggest that Carragher switch to centre-back – a position he would make his own en route to becoming Liverpool's second all-time record appearance maker.

"Very sad news with the passing of Ronnie Moran this morning, a legendary figure @LFC & learnt me & others an awful lot. R.I.P.," he tweeted.

Another Liverpool legend, former Republic of Ireland midfielder Ronnie Whelan, said: "Terrible news to hear of the passing of Ronnie Moran. A huge influence on the great teams of the 60s 70s and 80s. RIP Bugsy."

Ian Rush and Phil Thompson are among the others to have paid tribute to Moran, whose death was announced on social media by son Paul.

As evidenced by current Liverpool full-back Jon Flanagan's message, Moran's influence extended far beyond his retirement...