Jurgen Klopp will be without playmaker Philippe Coutinho and centre-back Dejan Lovren when Liverpool host Maribor in the Champions League Group E clash at Anfield on 1 November.

Both of them were struggling with injuries, which forced them to miss the Reds' 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town. Coutinho had an adductor muscle problem, while the Croatian international picked up a thigh injury during the warm-up.

In his pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager had earlier admitted that he is not "100 percent" sure whether Coutinho and Lovren will start against Slovenian club in the European fixture on Wednesday.

"We have to see. We have a session at 5pm. We will see who will be involved. I hope for both. If they will not train, especially in Dejan's case, that does not mean he cannot play," Klopp said about Coutinho and Lovren.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Brazil international and the former Southampton star did not take part in the training session on Tuesday evening. Klopp was hoping Coutinho and Lovren could be a part of the opening training session with the rest of the players at Melwood.

Their failure to train a day before the match has seen them being ruled out for the Merseyside club's upcoming tie. There were also concerns over the defensive duo of Joe Gomez and Alberto Moreno.

Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Gomez and Moreno would need be assessed for Maribor. The Echo reports the two players were a part of Tuesday evening's training session.

Gomez and Moreno are expected to be involved in the fourth European group stage fixture of the season. The former is likely to start in the centre-back position, alongside Joel Matip.

Meanwhile, the ex-Borussia Dortmund manager stressed that he expects injured duo of Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana to return to action after the international break.