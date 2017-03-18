Liverpool have been handed an injury boost after Jurgen Klopp confirmed Roberto Firmino will be fit to face Manchester City. The Reds travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Pep Guardiola's side on 19 March.

The Brazil international last featured in the Merseyside club's 3-1 victory over Arsenal. Since then, he has been sidelined with a thigh injury and missed his side's 2-1 win over Burnley at Anfield.

Klopp confirmed England international duo of Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Hendersonwill miss the tie against City, while the former Borussia Dortmund manager was waiting over the fitness of Firmino and Divock Origi. The Reds boss expects the South American star to lead his side's attack on Sunday.

"Roberto will be well recovered. He's training already. He's trained the whole week, but to involve him in team training made no sense so far," Klopp explained, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"If he can be involved in team training on Saturday then physical-wise he has no issues because it's good for him.

"He has played nearly the whole season so far so if he has one week with more treatment than training and another week with light training for him, then yes, he would be completely okay."

With Sturridge out of action and Origi doubtful for City clash, the positive news on Firmino will be a massive boost for Liverpool. The former Hoffenheim scored both home and away against City as the Anfield club completed a double last season.

Liverpool registered a narrow victory over the Citizens on New Year's Eve, courtesy of Georginio Wijnaldum's first half powerful header. Firmino, who has nine goals and four assists to his name in 26 Premier League appearances, will be looking forward to completing another double over City.