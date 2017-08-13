Liverpool have prepared a contingency plan in Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne in the event that Philippe Coutinho departs the club.

The Reds have been firm on their stance that Coutinho will remain at Anfield despite heavy interest from Barcelona, having had two bids reportedly worth £90m ($116.4m) from the Catalans rejected.

However, according to The Mirror, Liverpool are plotting a move for Insigne should they have to replace the 25-year-old.

The Italian forward, rated at £60m ($77.6m), is admired by manager Jurgen Klopp according to the report, having netted 20 goals in all competitions last season.

Insigne is also one of many targets that the German manager and his network of scouts have been eyeing up a move for.

Landing the 26-year-old is another story, however, as the Serie A club do not want to sell and are notorious for holding on to their key assets such as Marek Hamsik and Kalidou Koulibaly with the exceptions of Edinson Cavani and Gonzalo Higuain leaving for highly inflated fees.

It would also not be ideal for the Partenopei to sell one of their key players with the domestic season soon to commence as well as a crucial Champions League play-off clash on the horizon which Liverpool themselves have to look forward to as they take on Hoffenheim.

However, with Coutinho handing in a transfer request on Friday (11 August), a move to Barcelona looks much more likely as reports state that Liverpool have valued the former Inter player at £137m ($177.1m).

Barcelona will also be given added hope after Klopp revealed following Liverpool's season opening 3-3 draw against Watford on Saturday (12 August) that a decision on Coutinho is not in his hands.

"I cannot say a lot about it," Klopp said on the subject of Coutinho. "I am responsible for the whole team, all these players, and I need to focus on the players who are available. I have no influence on the players who aren't available.

"I have to accept decisions from owners, that's how it is, and sometimes from players, but for this moment I just have to concentrate on my team."

With the windfall of a Coutinho sale, Liverpool could tempt Napoli to accept a potential deal that could see Insigne swap the Stadio San Paolo for Anfield.