Liverpool have attempted to reignite their summer transfer window business by submitting an offer to sign Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa. The 22-year-old scored just eight goals in 47 appearances for Diego Simeone's side last term but manager Jurgen Klopp is impressed by the former Argentina youth international.

The Reds have struggled to make significant improvements this summer with Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah the only new additions made by the Anfield club. The perception however remains that Klopp needs to further improve his squad if they are to build on their qualification for the Champions League.

Klopp is in no rush to bring in more players amid reports he is favouring "quality over quantity". However, Foot Mercato understand the German coach is interested in signing Correa this summer, leading to Liverpool beginning talks over personal terms.

The Spanish publication understand a five-year contract worth £2.49m-per season [€2.82m] has been presented to Correa, who is understood to be interested in a move to Liverpool. However, the player is holding out for a deal worth closer to £4m-per-annum. Atletico, who are currently under a transfer embargo until January 2018, will reportedly consider an offer around £25m [€28m] but whether their intention to sell is genuine remains to be seen given they are unable to sign a replacement for another six months.

Atletico have already seen off Manchester United's interest in Antoine Griezmann after the France international opted to remain in the Spanish capital after an appeal against their Fifa punishment was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Correa played a major role for Atletico last season though he did start just 10 times in the Spanish top flight.

The failure to bring in swathes of new signings has frustrated several former Liverpool players, including Dietmar Hamann, but Klopp is unperturbed by the criticism and will not be pressured into making signings he feels do not fit his project on Merseyside.

"You ask me the same things about this," said the Liverpool coach after the 4-0 friendly win over Tranmere Rovers. "We have until 31 August; we have time. And sometimes things need time. If we make a few transfers it is because we want to do it. If not then it is because we don't want to do it. That is how it is."